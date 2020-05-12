President Putin’s spokesperson Peskov tests positive for Covid-19

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: May 12, 2020

He said “I am ill. I’m being treated”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said he tested positive for the coronavirus and is in hospital, news agencies reported.
“I am ill. I’m being treated,” Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies TASS and Interfax.

