President Sakellaropoulou: “In order for national effort to succeed, ‘we’ must come before ‘I'”

“This year’s anniversary finds our country facing an unprecedented threat that has dramatically changed our daily lives: the coronavirus pandemic. Inevitably, the established parades will not take place”, said Ms. Sakellaropoulou in her message. She stresses, however, that this year “they are, however, marching in front of us and making us proud, the heroes of the increasingly difficult daily life that the country is experiencing: the armed forces protecting our borders from Turkey’s aggression, the vigilant security guards, the doctors and nurses, the people of the State services, the workers who cover our daily needs, those who anonymously offer without expecting any benefit or recognition”.
Choosing a more personal tone she stated, “I am also hopeful that political parties come together and agree against a common enemy”, said Ms Sakellaropoulou on the occasion of tomorrow’s national celebration “and as then, so today, in order to shield the “we” and keep the country standing, we are called to set aside the “I”. To temporarily sacrifice our individual freedoms to defend the ultimate collective good of public health”, she concluded.