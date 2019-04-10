President Trump calls Mueller report an “attempted coup”

Attorney General William Barr has said that he believes that US intelligence agencies spied on the Trump campaign

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he himself hadn’t seen the report on alleged Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election presented by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The US president has dismissed the report as “an attempted coup” and “treason.”

“I have not seen the Mueller report, I have not read the Mueller report,” he said at the White House.

In late-March, the US Department of Justice released a four-page summary of the main conclusions of Mueller’s investigation into an alleged Russia’s collusion with Trump’s campaign.

Attorney General William Barr has said that he believes that US intelligence agencies spied on the Trump campaign during 2016.

Speaking to lawmakers on Wednesday, the attorney general also noted that he did not overrule special counsel Mueller regarding the report’s redaction before release, and said that he has not discussed possible redactions with the White House.