President Trump has accepted UN ambassador Nikki Haley’s resignation (Upd)

President Trump has accepted Nikki Haley’s resignation as UN ambassador, according to sources quoted by Axios. Haley had reportedly discussed her resignation with Trump last week at the White House.

Haley had held her post since Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. Since then, she echoed Trump’s tough line towards the United Nations, and oversaw the US’ withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council, which she called the UN’s “greatest failure.”

Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30am. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2018

BREAKING: AP source: UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to resign, will meet with President Donald Trump shortly. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 9, 2018

After the publication of an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times in September, which described a concerted effort by officials to thwart the president’s plans, Haley denied involvement, and said that she openly disagrees with Trump when necessary.

“I don’t agree with the president on everything. When there is disagreement, there is a right way and a wrong way to address it. I pick up the phone and call him or meet with him in person,” she said. She later called rumors that officials were planning on trying to remove Trump from office for unfitness via the 25th Amendment “absurd.”

Source: rt