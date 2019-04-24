President Trump is about to send soldiers to the US-Mexico border

The Mexican President promised on Wednesday to investigate the border incident that initiated the President’s response

President Donald Trump made a new threat Wednesday to send armed soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. troops are already at the border to help reduce illegal crossings.

Mexico’s Soldiers recently pulled guns on our National Guard Soldiers, probably as a diversionary tactic for drug smugglers on the Border. Better not happen again! We are now sending ARMED SOLDIERS to the Border. Mexico is not doing nearly enough in apprehending & returning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

Asked if Trump will, in fact, send additional troops to the border, Conway replied: “He may.”

Two U.S. soldiers in a remote area of Texas recently were confronted by Mexican soldiers who thought the Americans had crossed into Mexico. The Mexican troops reportedly removed a weapon from one of the American soldiers.