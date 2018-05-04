President Trump officially gets nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

During the 2016 election, Democrats told the public a Trump victory could mean nuclear war with North Korea.

A year and a half later, Donald Trump may be on the verge of receiving a Nobel Peace Prize.

Due to President Trump’s role in bridging the wide gap between North and South Korea, members of the House of Representatives have sent a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee which formally nominates Trump for the coveted Nobel Peace Prize.

Indiana’s Rep. Luke Messer lead the charge to make the nomination happen. In the letter, co-signed by several Republican peers, Messer makes the case that Trump deserves the award due to his leadership in bringing peace to the historically unstable region.

“Since taking office, President Trump has worked tirelessly to apply maximum pressure on North Korea to end its illicit weapons program and bring peace to the region,” House Republicans wrote in the letter.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in endorsed Trump to receive the prize this past Monday.“President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize,” Moon told a meeting of senior advisors, according to a Korean official who spoke to the media. “What we need is only peace.”

Trump took a personal interest in bringing peace to the two nations that have been at war for over six decades. The result was a summit last week between Moon and Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, ending with the two announcing a de-escalation of nuclear weapons on the peninsula, and talk of ending all hostilities within a year.

A number of months ago, Moon honored Trump, saying he “deserves big credit for bringing about the inter-Korean talks,” and added “it could be a resulting work of the U.S.-led sanctions and pressure.”

A historical summit in now being planned to take place between Trump and Kim Jong Un with a date yet to be announced.

Trump being honored with the award would make him the fifth U.S. president in history with a Nobel Prize, joining Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama. In 2009, Obama received the Nobel Prize to much controversy, having not been in office long enough to achieve much of note in the pursuit of peace. Nobel secretary Geir Lundestad has since explained the committee thought awarding Obama prematurely would strengthen him, but now regrets the decision.

During a rally in Michigan on Saturday, the white hot crowd began chants of “Nobel! Nobel!” when the president brought up North Korea. Last week at the White House, a reporter asked Trump if he thought he deserved a Nobel Prize.

The president’s reply was “Peace is the Prize”.

