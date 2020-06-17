President Trump signs executive order on US police reform

“Reducing crime and raising standards are not opposite goals,” he said before signing the order flanked by police

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on policing to encourage better practises and establish a database to keep track of officers with a history of excessive use-of-force complaints.

President Trump stressed the need for higher standards and commiserated with mourning families, even as he hailed the vast majority of officers as selfless public servants and held his law-and-order line, while also criticising Democrats.

“Reducing crime and raising standards are not opposite goals,” he said before signing the order flanked by police.

President Trump and the Republicans have been rushing to respond to the mass demonstrations against police brutality and racial prejudice that have raged for weeks across the country in response to the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans.

See Also:

“It’s like men haven’t seen a woman in ages”, brothel owner says after re-opening of sex houses in Athens

It is a sudden shift for the Republican Party — and one Democrats are watching warily — that shows how quickly the protests have changed the political conversation and pressured Washington to act.

Read more: PA Media