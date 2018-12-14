Prespes Agreement: Government in turmoil after expulsion of Deputy Foreign Minister Quick from ANEL

The Prespes Agreement with FYROM is proving to be an insurmountable obstacle for the coalition government, as Deputy Foreign Minister Terens Quick was ousted by his party and junior coalition partner ANEL due to his support of the controversial deal with FYROM.

The party’s press representative, Thodoros Tosounidis said the decision to expel him from the party was unanimous during a TV appearance.

Terens Quick went against the party line on the Macedonian issue. The right-wing party supports the SYRIZA government and Quick was the only ANEL member to back the Prespes Agreement, which the leader and Defence Minister Panos Kammenos had dubbed “dead” and void after the recent statement by FYROM PM Zaev about a “Macedonian minority” in Greece and the “Macedonian language”.