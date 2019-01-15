Prespes Agreement publsihed in FYROM’s government gazette

The law ratifying the Prespes Agreement with Greece was published today in the Government Gazette of FYROM with the signature of Speaker of Parliament Talat Xhaferi. The law was voted twice in the country’s Parliament’s (last June and July), but FYROM President Djordje Ivanov, who opposed the deal, refused to sign the decree and send it for publication in the Government Gazette, despite being obliged by the Constitution to do so.

Meanwhile, the law on languages was also signed by the parliamentary speaker, Talat Xhaferi who has sent the law for publication without the signature of president Djordje Ivanov.

Following the publication of the two laws in the Government Gazette today, the President of the country, spoke of “unconstitutional actions” in a written statement, while accusing the ruling Social Democratic Union (SDSM) leader and PM Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti’s DUI of being fully responsible.