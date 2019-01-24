Prespes Agreement vote: Rally in Athens – Increased measures by the police

While the time has come for the Parliament to vote the Prespes Agreement, three rallies were announced for the afternoon in the center of Athens, the first at 19:00 in Syntagma Square, by the “Committee on the Struggle for Macedonian Hellenism”, organized by the last big rally of last Sunday in Athens, the second in the Freedom Park by the Greek Communist Party and the third from the “Popular Unity” calling at 18:00 outside the US Embassy that will then proceed towards the Greek Parliament.

The latest communique of the “Committee on the Struggle for Macedonian Hellenism” calls on the world to massively protest outside the Parliament for the crime that is taking place with the adoption of the Prespes Agreement.

The security measures by the police are expected to be unprecedented and more active in order for new clashes to be avoided.