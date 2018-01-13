Prespes border crossing: Interministerial meeting headed by Kotzias

Talks focused on the necessary preparations for securing the lake and land access to the border crossing in Prespes

On Friday, January 12, an interministerial meeting headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Kotzias was convened, with the participation of Deputy Minister of Citizens’ Protection, Nikos Toskas, the Deputy Minister of Economy, Ekaterini Papanatsiou, the Regional Governor of Western Macedonia Theodoros Karypidis, as well as representatives of the Ministries of National Defence and Infrastructure and Transport to prepare for the opening of the Prespes border crossing.

Talks focused on the necessary preparations for securing the lake and land access to the border crossing in Prespes. This will require the construction of a road as well as building infrastructure hosting a customs office and installation of a passport control system. It was agreed to promote the process of assigning the necessary relevant studies. In terms of funding, funds from the cross-border Greek-FYROM (Interreg) project will be sought.

All sides highlighted the importance of the project for the local economy as well as the strengthening of relations between Greece, the FYROM and Albania.

Source: Spiros Sideris/balkaneu.com