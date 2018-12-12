Theresa May to face no-confidence vote from Tory “Brexiteers” at 6pm Wednesday

UPD-

Conservative MPs have triggered a vote of no confidence in Theresa May, plunging the Brexit process into chaos as Tory colleagues indicated they no longer had faith in the prime minister to deliver the deal.

Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee, has received at least 48 letters from Conservative MPs calling for a vote of no confidence in May. Under party rules, a contest is triggered if 15% of Conservative MPs write to the chair of the committee of Tory backbenchers.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will most likely be facing a no-confidence vote on Wednesday, as Tory Brexiteers are increasingly confident they have enough support to trigger the proceedings.

If 48 Conservative MPs submit letters to say they no longer support her, a leadership challenge will be launched.

There is no confirmation but sources, including a cabinet minister, have said they believe 48 letters have been sent.

The BBC has also been told the senior backbencher who receives the letters has asked to see the PM on Wednesday.

However, Sir Graham Brady, who chairs the backbench 1922 committee, would make no comment.

Downing Street sources are playing down an imminent move and say they have had no contact from him.

Mrs May spent Tuesday meeting EU leaders and officials in The Hague, Berlin and Brussels in efforts to salvage her deal, which is widely opposed by MPs of all parties who voted both Leave and Remain in the EU referendum.

Her decision to delay voting on the terms of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, which had been due to take place on Tuesday, has caused anger across the Commons.

