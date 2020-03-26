Priest living near Pope in the Vatican infected with Covid-19

The priest is the fifth person to become infected by Covid-19 in the Vatican

An Italian monsignor employed at the Vatican Secretariat of State has been hospitalised after testing positive for Coronavirus, sources informed Italian news agency ANSA.

The priest has lived for some time at the Casa S. Marta, the same Vatican residence where Pope Francis lives.

The prevention measures provided for in the health protocols have been adopted for the building and its residents, reports ANSA.

The priest is the fifth person to become infected by Covid-19 in the Vatican whose chief press officer Matteo Bruni announced on 24 March: “At present there are four positive cases of Coronavirus.”

This includes the first case connected to Holy See – when a patient being treated by the Vatican’s health services tested positive for the virus on 6 March.

The new cases include an employee of the Vatican’s freight department and two employees of the Vatican Museums.

“The four people were placed in isolation as a precautionary measure before they tested positive and their isolation has now lasted for over 14 days; they are currently being treated in Italian hospitals or at home,” Bruni said.

