Primary school 6th-grader boys refuse to wear pink Covid-19 masks

Sixth graders at a primary school in Volos, Thessaly refused to wear Covid-19 protection masks because they were pink.

The primary school in Volos received the allocated protective face masks, in accordance with the Education Ministry’s quotas, however, the box intended for the children of the 6th (sixth) grade was full of pink masks!

According to the newspaper “Tachydromos”, the boys categorically refused to use them and chose their own mask or disposable masks.

The school officials reported that the masks came in boxes, each with a different color, of which this one had masks exclusively in pink.

