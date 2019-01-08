Primary school knife attack in Beijing reported

Twenty pupils at a Beijing primary school were stabbed on Tuesday in an attack that police said had left at least three seriously wounded, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The attack happened at Xuanwu Normal Experimental Affiliated Number One Primary School in Beijing’s Xicheng district just after 11.15am, Xicheng police said on their official Weibo account.

The police statement added that the three most seriously hurt pupils were in a stable condition, but their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Several of the pupils were taken to the intensive care unit of the nearby Xuanwu Hospital.

