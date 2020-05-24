Primary schools and kindergartens to reopen on June 1st

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas announced on Sunday that the primary schools and kindergartens would open on June 1st.

The Committee of Infectious Diseases gave the “green light” for the re-opening of municipal, kindergartens, child day care centres and nurseries, as well as the special care educational schools of all levels, as announced Stelios Petsas said.

Further details on how they will work will be provided tomorrow, during the regular press briefing, which will be attended by the Minister of Education, Niki Kerameos and Interior, Takis Theodorikakos, who will provide more details about the decision and the process.