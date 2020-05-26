Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis: We want our actions to talk not our words (video)

“We want our works to do the talking, not our words. We want to be judged by our results and not our pre-election promises,” stated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday, during his meeting with the regional governor of Central Macedonia, Apostolos Tzitzikostas.

Referring to his visit to Thessaloniki, the first official visit after the end of the Covid-19 lockdown, he said he chose the city and the region of Macedonia to inspect the progress in the implementation of works initiated by the government, which wants to adhere to the set schedules, even if public health has been the top priority in the last three months.

Mitsotakis thanked Tzitzikostas and all the people working in Thessaloniki’s local government for their efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in Greece.

On his part, Tzitzikostas described Mitsotakis as the prime minister of deeds and not words.

The meeting was held at the new headquarters of the region of Central Macedonia that was inaugurated in 2018.

source amna.gr