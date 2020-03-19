Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus

His diagnosis makes him the first known head of state to be infected with the virus

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus, the royal palace said today.

Authorities in the tiny state said the 62-year-old ruler had been tested for the pathogen at the start of this week.

His diagnosis makes him the first known head of state to be infected with the virus.

The palace said Albert’s health ‘does not inspire any concern’, saying he was continuing to work from his private apartments.

However, he is being monitored by his personal doctor and by specialists at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, which is named after his mother Grace Kelly.

source dailymail.co.uk