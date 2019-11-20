Prince Andrew steps back from Royal duties over Epstein scandal

In a statement, he said he deeply sympathised with Epstein’s victims

The Duke of York is stepping back from royal duties for the “foreseeable future” due to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Prince Andrew said his links with the convicted sex offender had become a “major disruption” to the Royal Family.

In a statement, he said he deeply sympathised with Epstein’s victims and “everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure”.

It comes as the duke has faced a growing backlash after a BBC interview.

Earlier, a letter written to the Times newspaper by Buckingham Palace cast doubt on when the duke first met Epstein.

more at bbc.com