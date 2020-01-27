Prince Andrew “uncooperative” over Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking inquiry, US prosecutor says

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in November following a disastrous Newsnight interview in the wake of the scandal

The Duke of York has shown “zero cooperation” over the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking inquiry, a US prosecutor has said.

Speaking at a news conference outside Epstein’s New York mansion, US Attorney Geoffrey Berman was asked by reporters if the FBI had “reached out” to Prince Andrew as part of its wider investigation into Epstein’s sex trafficking case.

Mr Berman said Andrew had been contacted but added: “To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation.”

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in November following a disastrous Newsnight interview in the wake of the scandal.

At the time he said: “I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency.”

