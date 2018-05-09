Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Athens (photos)

Prince of Wales Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camila arrived in Greece at 3pm on Wednesday on a 3-day official visit to Greece. The Royal couple landed at Athens International Airoport “Eleftherios Venizelos”, where the Deputy Minister of State Terens Quick and the British Ambassador Kate Smith received them on the tarmac.

After arriving, they will go to the Unknown Soldier’s Monument and lay a wreath in a brief ceremony, before meeting with the President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Shortly thereafter, Prince Charles will meet with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras.

At 8:30pm, the Royal couple will be hosted at an official dinner held in their honour by the Greek President at the Presidential Palace.

On Thursday, May 10, at 10:10 am, Prince Charles will meet with the Archbishop of Athens and Greece Ieronymos, while at 11:30 the couple will visit the Allied Military Cemetery where Prince Charles will lay a wreath.

Speaking to state broadcaster ERT the British Ambassador said: “It is an official visit, with the purpose of demonstrating the deep historical ties between Great Britain and Greece. But the Prince’s visit will also highlight the modern relations between the two countries and the two peoples. Especially in the fields of education, culture and philanthropy.”