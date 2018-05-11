Prince Charles & Camilla visit archaeological site of Knossos

Despite the extremely tight security measures, the site remained open to the public, who were able to watch the royal couple

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were given a tour on Friday of the archaeological site at Knossos in Crete, on the last day of their official visit to Greece.

Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou and the ministry’s Secretary-General Maria Vladaki welcomed the royal couple on their arrival at Knossos, for a visit that acts a strong boost for Greek tourism.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were at the site for approximately 50 minutes, during which they were given a guided tour and presented with gifts. Despite the extremely tight security measures, the site remained open to the public, who were able to watch the royal couple.

