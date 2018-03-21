Prince Harry and Meghan choose wedding cake!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen an organic lemon and elderflower cake for their wedding in May.

Instead of a more traditional fruit cake, it will involve “spring” flavours and be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.

The couple have enlisted Californian pastry chef and food writer Claire Ptak, owner of the Violet Bakery in east London, to make it.

Ms Ptak said she was delighted and that she shared the couple’s values on food

Kensington Palace said the couple were “very much looking forward to sharing” the cake with their wedding guests on 19 May.

Like Ms Markle, Ms Ptak was raised in California. She worked as a pastry chef at Chez Panisse under chef and campaigner Alice Waters.

She later moved to the UK where she worked at The Anchor and Hope gastropub in Waterloo and set up a market stall on Broadway Market, east London.

She said: “Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavour, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.”

