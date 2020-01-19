Prince Harry & Meghan will stop using their HRH titles, Buckingham Palace says

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” the Queen said in a statement

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will stop using their HRH (his or her royal highness) titles as they are “no longer working members of the Royal Family,” Buckingham Palace has said in a statement.

It comes after Harry and Meghan released a statement earlier this month detailing their desire to scale down their royal engagements and become “financially independent”.

The royals said they planned to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday that the Sussexes would no longer receive public funds for royal duties and will be “required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments.”

Harry and Meghan will also repay £2.4 million (€2.8 million) to the UK government’s Sovereign Grant for refurbishing their residence in the United Kingdom – Frogmore Cottage – as it will remain their UK home.

