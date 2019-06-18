Prince Philip “warned Harry against marrying an actress”

However, the Queen was warned off marrying Prince Philip

They may be happily married and have just welcomed their first child together, but according to reports, Prince Philip tried to warn Prince Harry off marrying Meghan Markle.

The 93-year-old is said to have told Harry: “One steps out with actresses, one doesn’t marry them”, according to a Sunday Times Magazine article by Sophie Money-Coutts.

His words of warning obviously didn’t do anything to deter his 34-year-old grandson from pursuing 37-year-old former Suits actress Meghan, as the pair wed in a lavish Windsor Castle wedding on May 19th last year.

And it seems there’s no hard feelings between the Sussexes and the Duke of Edinburgh, as last week, Harry and Meghan uploaded a snap of Philip, wishing him a happy birthday.

“Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Sir, Grandpa a very Happy 98th Birthday!” they wrote in the caption.

