Prince William reportedly feared for the “future of the Monarchy” when Prince Harry married Meghan Markle

It’s no secret to royal fans that Prince William and Prince Harry‘s relationship has been, well, strained at best for a while now. In his new book Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, royal historian and biographer Robert Lacey digs deep into the brothers’ feud to get to its origins, which, according to him, have at least some roots in Harry’s romance with Meghan Markle.

“The fundamental conflict was between the two males who had known each other all their lives and had never hesitated to tell each other exactly what they thought and felt,” Lacey writes in the book, according to an excerpt published by People. “William worried that his brother was moving too fast in his courtship—and he did not shrink from saying as much when Harry started talking about getting hitched to Meghan quite soon”.

See Also:

Fossil footprints: The fascinating story behind the longest known prehistoric journey

“I’m really sorry”: Kim Jong-un sheds tears over his failings in rare apology to North Korean people (video)

According to Lacey, a source close to the brothers said that the big confrontation about Meghan went down “sometime in late 2016 or early 2017,” and that “William couched his question in terms of apparent concern for Meghan”.

Read more: yahoo