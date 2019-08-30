Prince’s half-brother and heir Alfred Jackson dies aged 66 after inheriting £246 million fortune

Unable to form a close bond before Prince’s death due to their schedules, Alfred revealed he always remained proud of what his brother had achieved

The half-brother of Prince and heir to the musician’s fortune, Alfred Jackson, has died aged 66. He was found by his brother – not related to Prince – on Thursday morning in his Kansas City house.

According to law enforcement, his death is not being treated as suspicious and he’s believed to have died from natural causes.

He was found by his half-brother, Bruce Jackson, who told TMZ he went to check on Alfred around 10:30am and found him unresponsive.

Alfred – who shared the same mother as Prince, jazz singer Mattie Shaw – inherited some of his half-brother’s reported $300million (£246million) fortune after the superstar died in 2016, with the website claiming the money he received allowed him to finally buy his own house.

He was one of six surviving siblings of the Purple Rain hitmaker to inherit his estate, after he left no will when he was found dead in his mansion.

Read more: HERE