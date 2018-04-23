Princess Kate gives birth to a son

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to a son.

Kensington Palace tweeted out the news, stating that the child was delivered at 1101hrs, weighing 8lbs 7oz.

The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry have been notified and are said to be “delighted.”

The 36-year-old wife of Prince William is in labour with her third baby. A tweet from the Kensington Palace Twitter account stated: “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.”

source: yahoo.com