Principal in elementary school banned candy canes because ‘J’ shape stands ‘for Jesus’

It seems reality itself is proving wrong all those who are constantly ridiculing Christians over their claims that modern-day secular societies are engaged in a systematic war on anything Christian.

It’s like it wouldn’t be Christmas without such stories surfacing in the holiday season.

One such story involved a rather expansive list of holiday-themed items deemed “not acceptable” for holiday classroom adornment by the principal of one Nebraska elementary school.

Manchester Elementary principal Jennifer Sinclair in Nebraska sent a memorandum to parents and students informing them that candy canes were off limits because “Historically, the shape [of the candy cane] is a ‘J’ for Jesus. The red is for the blood of Christ, and the white is a symbol of his resurrection. This would also include different coloured candy canes.”

The list essentially banned any Christmas-specific decor or activities, including Christmas carols and music, reindeer, Elf on the Shelf, and red and green items, but it allowed for non-Christmas winter imagery such as yetis, penguins and “snowmen, snow women, snow people, snowflakes”.

The memo resulted in a local controversy that went national when the Christian advocacy organisation Liberty Counsel published it and sent the school district a “demand letter” urging the superintendent “to immediately overrule and specifically disavow the sweeping directive banning Christmas holiday items, and require Principal Sinclair to undertake review of District policy and the law.”