Pro-goverment think tank publishes report profiling foreign media workers in Turkey

Turkey’s Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), a pro-government think tank, on Saturday published a 200-page report on journalists who work for the Turkish services of foreign media outlets, profiling them based on their political leanings as revealed on Twitter.

Some of the journalists rebuffed the report on Twitter, saying it was an attempt at blackmail in a broader smear campaign targeting the media employees.

The report profiled journalists working for foreign media outlets such as BBC, Deutsche Welle, Euronews, Sputnik and Voice of America.

