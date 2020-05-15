Pro-migrant activist reportedly murdered by Afghan migrant he housed

The president of a pro-migrant association that delivered assistance to the homeless was found murdered at his home in Bretteville-en-Saire, east of Cherbourg-en-Cotentin (Manche).

Retired teacher and former director of Gonneville School, Jean Dussine, 63, was president of Itinérance, a group that helped vulnerable migrants.

Dussine was found dead this morning at his home, believed to be beaten with an iron rod as he slept.

Migrants, who Dussine was hosting, sounded the alarm when they found the educator’s dead body, according to Ouest France.

Since the brutal murder, a young twenty-year-old Afghan migrant, who Dussine had been housing, has been arrested and placed under local police custody.

It has been reported that the migrant in custody cannot speak French.

According to Valeurs Actuelles, it was reported that Dussine “was sleeping when [the alleged assailant], an Afghan migrant barely 20 years old, attacked him with an iron rod. He could not be revived”.

Read more: national file