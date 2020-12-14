Problems emerge after ‘click away’ shopping takes effect for retail stores

The new “click away” shopping scheme has caused some concern among both shopkeepers and consumers as well as the government.

Although it officially took effect on Sunday, its effectiveness will be really tested from Monday onward. So far, conforming to the new method seems difficult, as many shopkeepers find it difficult to adapt and create the mechanism via the internet in order to serve consumers, while there are many problems during its implementation.

The Minister of Development and Investment, Adonis Georgiadis, sent a strict warning to those who violate the rules of “click away” following a photo circulating on the internet purportedly showing a woman trying on a pair of shoes outside a store on the street.

As of noon on Sunday, many social media users have been posting the photo made public by the Athenian News Agency with a woman in Ermou trying on shoes she bought through “Click away”, outside a store.

Adonis Georgiadis, in a post on Twitter, noted that this is prohibited and stressed that the checks that will be made from today, will take it into account.

“I want to ask you once again not to violate the measures. We will have to stop it. Too bad … “, writes the Minister of Development and Investment.

As the Minister of Development explained, speaking to “Thema 104.6”, the decision for this delivery outside the store was taken after a thorough discussion with the special committee of the Ministry of Health.

From today, Monday, December 14, bookstores, and hairdressers also opened with their optional opening hours from 7:00 in the morning until 21:00 at night. KTEOs (Roadworthiness Test Centre) for motorcycles, private and public passenger cars, and trucks weighing up to 3.5 tons were also opened.

The measures for keeping distances and the ratio of population per sq.m.

Hairdressers – barbershops

– Distance between two working seats: 2 metres.

– Customers will arrive only by appointment by phone and e-mail or online means.

– Companies must, at the start of their day of operation, complete a list of customer appointments, which will be displayed to the auditing bodies.

Mandatory use of a protective mask for staff and customers.

– Opening hours (optional) from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

– Optional operation on Sundays 20-27 December.

– Nail care services will not be allowed at hairdressers and barbers.

Bookstores

– Up to 100 sq.m. 4 people

– Over 100 sq.m. +1 person per 15 sq.m.