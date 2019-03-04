Prodigy singer Keith Flint dead at 49

The frontman was found dead at his home in Essex

Keith Flint, vocalist with the Prodigy, has died at the age of 49, it has been reported.

The singer was found dead at his home in Essex on Monday.

An Essex police spokesman confirmed that a 49-year-old man had died. “We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday,” he said.

“We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”