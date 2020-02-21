Prominent Greek poet Kiki Dimoula dies at 89

Her poetry has been translated into English and many other languages

Prominent Greek poet Kiki Dimoula died on Saturday afternoon after being hospitalized for several weeks in a private hospital in Athens. She was 89. Kiki Dimoula was the first female poet ever to be included in the prestigious French publisher Gallimard’s poetry series.

Her poetry has been translated into English, French, German, Swedish, Danish, Spanish, Italian and many other languages. In 2014, the eleventh issue of Tinpahar published ‘Kiki Dimoula in Translation’, which featured three English translations of her better known works.

Dimoula has been awarded the Greek State Prize twice (1971, 1988), as well as the Kostas and Eleni Ouranis Prize (1994) and the Αριστείο Γραμμάτων of the Academy of Athens (2001).[5] She was awarded the European Prize for Literature for 2009.[6] Since 2002, Dimoula is a member of the Academy of Athens.

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his gratitude to Kiki Dimoula for her contribution to Greek literature and extended his condolences to her family and loved ones.

