Prosecutor in Bakari Henderson case recommends accused be charged with murder (video)

Prosecutor Panayiotis Meidanis proposed all nine defendants accused of being involved in the murder of American tourist Bakari Henderson on the island of Zakynthos in July 2017 be convicted. In particular, the prosecutor proposed six of them be convicted of intentional.

On July 7, 2017, Bakari Henderson, 22, a Texan who had just graduated from college, was beaten to death on the Greek island of Zakynthos after a dispute in a bar.

The prosecutor proposed the other accused be convicted of acting as an accomplice to intentional manslaughter, while the remaining two defendants be convicted of bodily harm.

Mr Meidanis also proposed the owner of the bar in Laganas, where the incident had taken place, be prosecuted as an accomplice, perjury and using a weapon, accusations also leveled against an employee of the bar.

The trial will continue over the next days with the lawyers of the accused presenting their clients’ cases.

Henderson’s mother and father are present at the court hearings.

The case had drawn global attention last year as it was seen as a racist attack.

Video of the tragic incident