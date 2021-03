We would like to thank our readers for their patience

Protothema.gr was attacked by hackers from around 15.30 at noon and for approximately one hour, as a result of which it was difficult for the page to be accessed.



Also other features of the website, such as photos, were not loading properly.

It was an organized and persistent attack but the problem has been solved and now our readers, whom we thank for their patience, again have access to all news and developments.