Proud grandparents accompany Evzone grandson on duty (photos)

Photos of an elderly couple sitting near, and standing next to, a Presidential Guard soldier (Evzone) outside the Greek parliament building have gone viral.

The photographs depict the proud grandparents of the evzone Presidential Guard soldier who just wanted to keep him company during the festive season.

Braving the cold, they brought two chairs from home and sat opposite the soldier for the entire hour that he was on duty.

When he was about to be replaced, they stood up and posed proudly next to their beloved grandson who, according to tradition, had to remain absolutely still.

The Presidential Guard is a ceremonial unit which guards the Greek Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Evzones are known for their distinctive uniform, which evolved from clothing worn by the klephts who fought the Ottoman occupation in Greece.

The most visible item of this uniform is the fustanella, a kilt-like garment. Their distinctive dress has made them the quintessential image of a Greek soldier, especially among foreigners.

