Psychic Uri Geller really DID have ‘SPECIAL POWERS’, declassified CIA test results reveal

Geller was taken to the Stanford Research Institute in 1972

Spoon-bending psychic Uri Geller was the subject of secret CIA tests which showed he really did have special powers, according to archives released on Wednesday.



Geller was taken to the Stanford Research Institute in 1972 as the US intelligence service tried to understand the Israeli’s telekinetic abilities.



He was placed alone in a sealed room while experimenters took random words from the dictionary and drew a related sketch.



After a series of tests, the CIA concluded the psychic “demonstrated his paranormal perceptual ability in a convincing and unambiguous manner”.



The news comes as 800,000 files of declassified documents were released online yesterday following a long campaign by freedom-of-information activists.

The CIA’s interpretation of ‘bunch’ (R), and Geller’s amazingly similar sketch



Most of the papers have been available to the public since 1999 – but only on four computer terminals at National Archives Records Administration (NARA) in College Park, Maryland.



Joseph Lambert, CIA Director of Information Management, said: “Access to this historically significant collection is no longer limited by geography”.



“The American public can access these documents from the comfort of their homes”.



Among the documents are discussions about assenting Fidel Castro, UFO sightings and even Nazi war crimes.

