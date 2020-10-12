Public means for transport on 3-hour stoppage on October 15

The stoppage will last between 2 noon to 5 pm

The means of fixed transportation of the Urban Rail Transport S.A. (STASY) will be out of operation next Thursday, October 15, from 2 noon to 5 pm due to a 3-hour working stoppage.

The employees of STASY (Metro, Tram, Urban railway etc) are demanding:

-The procurement of spare parts, materials, and consumables in order to continue the uninterrupted service of the passenger public, with denser routes in the near future, which will prevent overcrowding at the docks.

– The expediting of recruitment procedures for new staff which has been announced, and the undertaking of all the necessary actions to fill all the existing vacancies exclusively with permanent and regular staff.

-All employees undergo COVID-19 tests, where and when there is a need.

Finally, they state that they are opposed to the “fragmentation and privatisation of public transport” and that they are fighting for cheap, fast, reliable, and safe public transport.

