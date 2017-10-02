Public schools, administrative and technical services in the municipality of Athens will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday October 3 due to the holiday of of the city patron Saint Dionysius the Areopagite. Services deemed as high social priority like nursery schools, food shelters for the needy, controlled parking spaces, cemeteries and the hot line 1595 for Athens residents will operate as per normal.
Public schools closed on Tuesday due to Athens St. Dionysius patron Saint celebration
High priority services will operate