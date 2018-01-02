Public to say farewell to “Gerardakis” on Wednesday

Greece, and in particular Crete is mourning the loss of Eugene Gerard, the coach of Cretan football club Ofi who died on Tuesday at 77. The body of “Gerardakis” as he became known after being granted the Greek citizenship, will be placed in public display on Wednesday at his home in Elia in Heraklion, Crete for fans to pay their final respects. His funeral will take place on Thursday at 2pm at the village of Elia, where the Dutch coach spent the final years of his life with wife Katerina.