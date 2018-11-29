Pupils to be taught the Pontic Greek dialect

“It is our vision to take it one step further by trying to avoid the extinction of this dialect”

School authorities in Serres on Monday announced an initiative to teach the Pontic Greek dialect in a number of schools in Northern Greece.

The proposal was announced as part of an ongoing educational program to promote Pontic Hellenism. The project was created under the auspices of the Hellenic National Committee for Unesco.

“It is a big project, which we are now trying to put into operation after three years of implementing the program,” said Ioannis Poulios, an official at the Primary Education Directorate of Serres. “It is our vision to take it one step further by trying to avoid the extinction of this dialect,” he added, in a conversation with AMNA.

“The Pontic dialect is ancient Greek,” Poulios noted, emphasizing its invaluable connection to the world of the ancient past. The project is aimed at educating a new generation of children about the rich culture of Pontic Hellenism and its contribution to Greek cultural identity.

The education official said the initiative is also backed by the Chair of Pontic Studies at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and Pontic education groups. However, it still must be approved by the Education Ministry.

Source: Philip Chrysopoulos/greekreporter