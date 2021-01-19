Puppy named ‘Covid’ cools down in a fridge (video)

This is the adorable moment a pet dog was found hiding inside a fridge to escape the hot weather in the Philippines.

Pet owner Gboy Rodriguez recorded the footage while looking for his then four-month-old dog inside his home in Caloocan City, the Philippines on September 30.

The adorable pooch named Covid was found hiding in its cool hideout where it managed to squeeze its little body.

Gboy said: ‘He is one of the best dogs we ever had. We always look back on his happy and cute memories as we are fond of recording him.’

The pet lover added that the puppy was named Covid as it was born during the pandemic.

He said: ‘Since the lockdown, we spent a lot of time inside the house with him so we became very close.

‘Our dog is one of the sweetest pets we’ve had, and he’s smart too. Just look where it wants to hide during the hot weather.’

