Pussycat Dolls reunion sparks flurry of complaints over raunchy costumes (video-photos)

Is there such a thing as “too sexy”?

The X Factor: Celebrity’s Pussycat Dolls comeback performance certainly grabbed viewers’ attention – but many thought it was for the wrong reasons as Ofcom received a flurry of complaints about the raunchy show.

The US girl group went their separate ways in 2010, but with lead singer Nicole Scherzinger as a judge on the ITV singing contest, the grand final weekend was the perfect time for them to make a return to the stage.

Scherzinger and co performed a steamy routine to a megamix of their hit singles including Don’t Cha and Buttons, but many viewers were appalled by the barely there costumes and daring dance moves.

Media regulating body Ofcom said it had received a total of 419 complaints by people who thought the costumes and routine went too far.

