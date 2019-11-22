Putin: 5 men killed in explosion trying to create weapon that “has no equal in the world”

Known as Skyfall by NATO, the missile is said to have a virtually unlimited range

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told widows of the five scientists who died in a nuclear explosion earlier this year that their husbands were working on ‘the most advanced and unmatched technical’ weaponry.

Putin’s comments came during a ceremony of state decorations at the Kremlin today where he awarded the deceased employees of Russia‘s state nuclear company with the Order of Courage, posthumously.

‘They led a very difficult, responsible and critical direction, we are talking about the most advanced and unmatched technical ideas and solutions,’ he said.

On August 8, five employees of Russia’s nuclear company, Rosatom, were blown up while testing a nuclear rocket propulsion system at the Nyonoska testing site in the White Sea. The blast caused a brief radiation spike in the nearby city of Severodvinsk.

