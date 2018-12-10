Putin and Trump candidates for Time magazine’s Person of the Year

Time magazine released its shortlist of candidates to be named annual Person of the Year with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the President of the U.S Donald Trump both on it. The list also includes special counsel Robert Mueller.

The 10 candidates are:

• Christine Blasey Ford

• “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler

• Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi

• March For Our Lives Activists

• Meghan Markle

• South Korean President Moon Jae-in

• Special counsel Robert Mueller

• Russian President Vladimir Putin

• Separated Families

• President Donald Trump