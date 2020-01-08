Putin & Erdogan call for cease fire in Libya on January 12

Author: Thema Newsroom

Moscow and Ankara released a joint statement calling on all sides in the Libyan conflict to stop on Sunday

Russia and Turkey have called for all parties in the ongoing Libyan conflict to declare a ceasefire, even as both countries seem to support opposite sides in the affray. Earlier, Turkey began moving troops toward Libya.
Following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Constantinople on Wednesday, Moscow and Ankara released a joint statement calling on all sides in the Libyan conflict to “declare a sustainable ceasefire, supported by the necessary measures to be taken for stabilizing the situation on the ground and normalizing daily life in Tripoli and other cities.”

more at rt.com

