Putin-Erdogan Syria talks – Ceasefire in Syria agreed (video) (Upd.)

A ceasefire in Syria starting from March 6th has been agreed

UPDATE: A ceasefire in Syria has been agreed between Russia and Turkey starting from the midnight of March 6th.

—————————————————————-

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are holding a joint media conference in Moscow, following their talks on the mounting violence in the Syrian province of Idlib.

Ankara is carrying out a military operation in the area which resulted in direct confrontation with Syrian government troops, leading to casualties on both sides.

Source: rt