Putin: I am not a woman, so I don’t have bad days

Vladimir Putin – while giving Oliver Stone a tour of the Kremlin – reportedly told the director, “I am not a woman, so I don’t have bad days. I am not trying to insult anyone. That’s just the nature of things. There are certain natural cycles.”

According to Bloomberg, Stone was visiting the Kremlin to film “The Putin Interviews,” an upcoming four-part documentary.

The outlet states that Putin’s remark was in reference to his assertion that he never has bad days as a president due to his manhood.

According to TIME, “The Putin Interviews” will air June 12-15 on Showtime. The documentary series was reportedly put together over the course of two years and over a dozen interviews conducted with Stone, who previously directed a number of movies, including “Snowden,” “JFK” and “Nixon.”

A clip from the upcoming series shows Putin giving Stone a lift in his car, with the former asking the Russian president if he, as an ex-KGB agent, hates Edward Snowden.

“No, not at all,” Putin replies. “Snowden is not a traitor. He didn’t betray the interests of his country. Nor did he transfer information to any other country.”

Nonetheless, Putin goes on to state that he disagrees with what Snowden did.

