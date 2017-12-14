Russian President Vladimir Putin told stunned reporters during his annual press conference that he would consider running as an independent candidate for the country’s presidency in the next elections, as the people despised his party “United Russia”. Responding to a question by radio station “Govorit Moskva” about his plans if he won the 2018 elections, Mr. Putin said he would run as an independent from the ruling party.
Putin: I will run as an independent candidate in next elections (watch live Q&A)
Russian President stuns reporters at his annual press conference